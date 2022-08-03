Southampton are calm despite Chelsea’s interest in full-back star Kyle Walker-Peters, according to talkSPORT.

Walker-Peters has been a regular feature of the Southampton squad for the last two seasons, making at least 30 league appearances in both of them.

Last season he played 32 times for Southampton in the Premier League and his displays have garnered the attention of Chelsea.

Chelsea have been left looking for defensive reinforcements in a summer where they have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

There are more potential outgoings at full-back positions and Chelsea have identified Walker-Peters as a potential arrival to add to their options this summer.

Southampton however are relaxed about Chelsea’s interest and see no reason to panic about the situation.

It is expected that a big amount would be needed to pry the right-back away from Southampton and it remains to be seen if Chelsea do put up the money.

Walker-Peters has a contract until the summer of 2025 with Southampton and thus the Saints may be in no hurry to act upon any developments regarding interest in him.