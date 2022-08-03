Tottenham Hotspur are keeping alive informal lines of communication with Roma about a possible deal for Nicolo Zaniolo.

Spurs have been consistently linked with the Roma attacker over recent weeks, with the club’s football managing director Fabio Paratici a big fan.

However, Roma’s asking price of between €50m and €60m has slowed down any suggestion of a deal, with Tottenham also working more on trimming their squad than adding new players at present.

They have not ended their interest in signing Zaniolo though and, according to Italian daily Il Tempo, informal contact is being kept between Tottenham and Roma.

Tottenham have not been put off by how much they would have to pay to sign Zaniolo.

The lines of communication are remaining open and they could yet translate into a direct phone call to Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho would be happy to be able to call upon Zaniolo for the new season.

The Giallorossi could be unable to resist a substantial bid from Tottenham for the attacker however and all eyes will be on whether one materialises.