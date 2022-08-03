Tottenham Hotspur talent Kion Etete is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a permanent transfer to Championship club Cardiff City, according to football.london.

Etete spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Northampton Town in League Two and the second half on loan to Cheltenham Town in League One.

In all, Etete made 36 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring ten goals and laying on five assists, including a goal in a solitary outing for Tottenham’s Under-23 side.

The 20-year-old striker has drawn interest from a multitude of clubs after his first season in senior football but the Bluebirds appear to have won the race for his signature this summer.

Etete’s path to the Spurs first-team is blocked by a pair of highly-rated strikers in Dane Scarlett and Troy Parrott, who recently signed long-term deals before departing on loan to Portsmouth and Preston North End, respectively.

As a result, Etete has opted for a permanent move away and is undergoing his medical with the Bluebirds ahead of finalising his transfer.

Etete will have to bridge the gulf in quality between League One and the Championship and will be hoping to perform at a higher level on a regular basis.

The forward will be keen to make a name for himself in the Championship after scoring a brace on his EFL Cup debut with the Cobblers against Championship side Coventry City.