Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga could soon find himself at the heart of a tug-of-war between San Siro outfits AC Milan and Inter, with the Nerazzurri considering entering the race for the centre-back.

AC Milan have been looking to replicate the success they had with another London-based defender in former Chelsea centre-half Fikayo Tomori, but Tanganga was briefly removed from the top of their target list.

The defending Italian champions are keen on Paris Saint-Germain’s Senegalese defender Abdou Diallo and could yet sign him instead of Tanganga.

There is now a growing fear that the Rossoneri might be priced out of a move for Diallo, the experienced centre-half who can also play at left-back.

Given that scenario, AC Milan are looking at Tanganga as an attainable alternative but their great rivals Inter are now pondering a move for the defender as well, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

For the Nerazzurri, Tanganga has now emerged as a serious candidate to replace the departed Andrea Ranocchia.

Spurs are looking to trim their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign and are looking to move the defender on.

Tanganga has yet to fully convince Spurs manager Antonio Conte and is unlikely to knock any of the Italian tactician’s chosen defensive three off their perches should he stay.

The San Siro could still end up as the defender’s final destination this summer but both the colours of his team as well as manner of the transfer are as yet uncertain.