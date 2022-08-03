West Ham United have not ruled out selling centre-back Issa Diop, who has attracted interest from Fulham, according to Sky Sports.

Diop is down the defensive pecking order at the London Stadium and has been tipped to be sold by West Ham during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Fulham are keen on Diop and it was suggested he was Craven Cottage bound until David Moyes blocked the sale.

West Ham selling Diop this summer has not been ruled out though and could still happen.

However, the Hammers have not yet received a bid which they feel matches the defender’s true worth.

It is suggested that Fulham have an offer on the table for Diop which is worth £15m plus add-ons.

The French centre-back made just 13 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham over the course of last season, while he turned out heavily in the Hammers’ Europa League group stage campaign.

Diop is only six appearances away from hitting the 100-game mark in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if he will reach that milestone with West Ham.