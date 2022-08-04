Bundesliga side Augsburg are trying to sign Issa Kabore from Manchester City, with Southampton claimed to be their biggest competitors in the chase.

New Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen is putting into place a new formation at the club, with a 3-5-2 system on his agenda, and wants Kabore to slot into his team.

The Bundesliga outfit have already registered an interest with Manchester City, according to German daily the Augsburger Allgemeine, and Southampton are considered to be their main competitors.

Kabore’s agent however is not willing to be drawn on the status of the deal, though he did admit that Augsburg are in for his client.

Revien Kanhai said: “Yes, that’s right. But I don’t want to say more about it.”

It is suggested the most likely formula for Kabore to move to Augsburg is on the basis of a loan.

Nottingham Forest were also keen on the defender earlier this summer and are suggested to have seen an offer of €20m rejected.

Kabore has been out on two loan spells since 2020, spending time at Mechelen and Troyes.

Manchester City now look to be ready for him to continue his development with another temporary stint away from the Etihad.

And Augsburg will be hoping he is Germany bound.