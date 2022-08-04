Antonio Conte has indicated what Tottenham Hotspur need to do to make sure that he stays at the club for the long-term moving forward.

Conte took charge of Spurs mid-season last year and managed to propel them into the top four by the end of the campaign.

He has been heavily backed by the north London club this summer and Spurs are still in the market to bring in more before the end of the transfer window.

However, there is always the feeling that the Italian may eventually move on from Spurs soon due to his previous record of not being at any club for too long.

Conte insisted that for him to be at a club he needs to feel happy and stressed that he left previous teams because promises were broken.

The Italian stressed that as long as a club are honest with him and keep their word, he is more than happy to work with them.

Conte said in a press conference: “First of all, I need to stay well in the club.

“I like always the honest.

“If you tell me one thing and then you have to respect this.

“I don’t like the people who told me one thing and then during the season after one year or two changed it.

“If you tell me a good lie you don’t have a lot of luck with me.

“I hate lying and liars.”

Conte’s Tottenham will open their campaign with a home game against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.