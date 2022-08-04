Nottingham Forest have joined Leicester City in the hunt for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who the French side will sell for the right price.

Aouar’s future at Lyon is under the scanner amid serious interest from the Premier League, despite the Ligue 1 side preferring to keep him.

They are not actively looking to sell the 24-year-old, however an offer of €15m would force a rethink at the club.

Leicester are interested in the midfielder and have been thinking of him as a potential replacement for James Maddison, who is wanted by Newcastle United.

They now have company though as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aouar is wanted by Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees appreciate the skills of the France international midfielder and could soon put in a bid for his services.

There is also interest in Aouar from Spain, where Real Betis have been trying to snap him up.

Aouar came through the youth ranks at Lyon and has been established at the club since a 2017/18 campaign in which he featured heavily.