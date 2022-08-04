Serie A giants Roma are not interested in revising their asking price for Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

Tottenham are interested in signing the Roma winger and despite Jose Mourinho wanting to keep him, the Serie A giants are open to letting him go for the right price.

Fabio Paratici has held talks with Roma over a potential deal, with more expected next week, but Tottenham are yet to table a bid for the Italy international this summer.

The north London club do not agree with Roma’s £50m valuation of the player and are not ready to spend more than £40m for Zaniolo.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Roma are in no mood to lose the player at a discounted price.

They rate Zaniolo and are open to letting him go only if their asking price is met by one of his suitors.

The Serie A giants are prepared to wait for a club to pay that figure and are ready to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico next season.

Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is set to visit London soon, where he is expected to hold talks with Paratici.

Antonio Conte admires Zaniolo and Tottenham want him, but Roma are not interested in bringing down their asking price.