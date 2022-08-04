Fulham are yet to reach an agreement with Roma for the signature of winger Justin Kluivert in the ongoing window.

The Cottagers have signed five new players following promotion to the Premier League but Marco Silva wants to bring in more.

The Fulham boss wants to add more quality and creativity to his squad and Kluivert has emerged as a realistic option for the club.

He has a year left on his Roma contract and Fulham held talks with Tiago Pinto, the Giallorossi sporting director, today.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, there is still no agreement between the two clubs for the winger’s move.

Negotiations are still ongoing and the two clubs are trying to work out a deal that would see the winger move to Craven Cottage.

The Dutchman likes Fulham and is open to a move to the newly-promoted Premier League club this summer.

With Roma also prepared to sell him, Fulham are hopeful that they will be able to strike an agreement with the Serie A giants.