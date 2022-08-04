Bordeaux forward Ui-jo Hwang is now angling towards a move to Wolves over Nantes in the ongoing transfer window.

The South Korean scored eleven times in Ligue 1 last season but could not help Bordeaux avoid being relegated from the French top flight.

Hwang is pushing to move and has several options on his table as he ponders over his choices in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Nantes were favourites to sign him, but his representatives have been put off by the several intermediaries they have been forced to deal with.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the forward now prefers a move to Wolves, who are pushing to get a deal done for him.

The Premier League club have been forced into the market for attacking options by Raul Jimenez’s MCL injury this summer.

They have tabled an offer which is similar to Nantes’ proposal and are in talks with the South Korean’s camp over a potential move.

Hwang is keen on joining Wolves, but the Premier League club are also considering other targets, such as Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi.

He was also on the radar of West Ham earlier this summer.