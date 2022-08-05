Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore is not joining Augsburg despite the German side’s interest in the player, who they were claimed to be competing against Southampton for.

Kabore joined Manchester City in the summer of 2020 but has spent the previous two seasons out on loan, furthering his development.

Last season he played for Manchester City’s sister club, Troyes in France, and he has been linked with a move to Southampton.

It was suggested in Germany that Bundesliga side Augsburg are interested in obtaining the young right-back’s signature this summer.

As things stand however, Kabore is not heading out to Germany to sign for Augsburg, according to Sky Deutschland.

With Augsburg out of the running, Southampton could have a chance of taking on the right-back, the Saints having already signed two Manchester City players this summer.

Kabore was also of interest to Nottingham Forest earlier in the window, but they have not followed up after having an offer rejected for a permanent switch.

The Burkina Faso star played 31 times for Troyes in Ligue 1 last season and also helped his country to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations this year, playing every single minute and providing four assists.