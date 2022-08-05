Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is on his way to England where he will undergo a medical ahead of joining Bournemouth.

Neto has a year left on his contract and Barcelona have been desperate to let him go in the ongoing transfer window.

His representatives have been canvassing interest in him all summer and it seems he is on the cusp of being in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have an agreement in place with Neto and the goalkeeper is on his way to England on Friday morning.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the goalkeeper will undergo a medical ahead of signing a contract with the Cherries.

Scott Parker has been keen to find a new goalkeeper ahead of Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League this season.

And in Neto, the Cherries boss has found an experienced goalkeeper who is hungry to play regularly after a frustrating few seasons at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have agreed to let him go on a free transfer in order to get rid of his wages from their books.