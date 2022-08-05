Sunderland manager Alex Neil is of the view that Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City are dangerous in transition and stressed that Saturday’s game against the Robins will be tough.

The Black Cats began their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw against Coventry City last Sunday at the Stadium of Light.

Neil takes his Sunderland side to Ashton Gate next and they will lock horns with Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City, who suffered a 2-1 defeat in their opening fixture against Hull City.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from their opening day disappointments and Neil believes that Saturday’s away game against Bristol City will prove to be a tough challenge for his side.

The Sunderland boss explained that the Robins pose a threat when they are in transition and stressed that Pearson’s side have a good balance of young and seasoned players.

“I think they will be well organised”, Neil said in a press conference.

“Certainly based on last year I thought in transition they were very dangerous.

“I think 42 per cent of their goals came from transition, so that shows you the threat they will carry.

“I think they have a good blend now where they have brought some younger players through playing regular football, as well as some experienced lads in and about them.

“They will be very competitive and it will be tough.

“It will be their first home game so naturally every team wants to get off to a good start.”

After Saturday’s game against Bristol City, the Black Cats will travel to Yorkshire to face Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday for an EFL Cup tie on 10th August.