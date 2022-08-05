Bournemouth, Fulham and Southampton are yet to hold talks with Bayern Munich over a deal for striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to German daily Bild.

Zirkzee was allowed to leave the Allianz Arena on loan last season and he managed to impress in Belgium at Anderlecht.

But the striker’s future at Bayern Munich is under the scanner in the ongoing window as he is attracting strong interest from abroad.

The Premier League trio of Bournemouth, Fulham and Southampton are all interested in taking Zirkzee to England this summer.

It has even been claimed that the Cottagers have already entered talks with the Bavarians in hopes of securing Zirkzee’s signature.

However, none among Bournemouth, Fulham and Southampton have started discussions with Bayern Munich about Zirkzee yet.

With Bayern Munich signing Mathys Tel this summer, Zirkzee has yet more competition for places at the club.

The 21-year-old has one more year left to run on his contract in Munich but the Bundesliga giants will not stop him from leaving this summer if he is keen on joining another side.