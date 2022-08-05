Manchester City star Slobodan Tedic has expressed his joy at being able to sign a season-long loan deal with Barnsley to achieve his dream of experiencing English football.

The 22-year-old joined Manchester City from Serbian side Cukaricki in the January transfer window of the 2020/21 season and was immediately loaned back to the club for the rest of the season .

Tedic did not feature for Manchester City’s Under-23 and spent the previous season on loan with Dutch club Zwolle, where he made 38 appearances for the club, scoring one goal.

The Serbian has signed a season-long loan deal with Championship side Barnsley to continue his development at Oakwell and expressed his happiness to be able to join the club.

Tedic also revealed his dream of playing in England, which he is close to achieving, and stressed that he will give his best for the Tykes.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in England and now I can say that I’m closer to achieving that”, Tedic told Barnsley’s official site.

“I will give 100 per cent, I hope to play well and I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates and the staff at this great club.”

The 22-year-old will be looking forward to continuing his development under Michael Duff and will be eyeing regular first team football at Barnsley.