Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher is of the opinion that Manchester City’s goal tally and points tally will not increase despite the signing of Erling Haaland.

Last season the Norwegian striker made 30 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and netted 29 goals while assisting eight times.

The Premier League champions triggered a €60m release clause in Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund contract to snare him away in the ongoing transfer window.

Carragher admits that the 22-year-old forward is an excellent player, but believes that Haaland’s addition to Manchester City squad will not increase the tally of goals the Sky Blues scored in the previous season, or their points total.

The ex-top flight star believes Manchester City are a different team with Haaland, but questioned whether his addition makes Pep Guardiola’s side any better than they were before.

“Haaland is brilliant, it makes City different but better?”, Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It’s hard to say because they scored 99 goals last season in the Premier League.

“They got 93 points.

“They always get that amount, I don’t see how they get many more than what they normally do.

“They’ll just be a different team.”

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title-defending campaign against West Ham United and Haaland will be eyeing his Premier League debut for the Sky Blues on Sunday.