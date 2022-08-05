Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is convinced that the Whites will not be involved in the relegation battle in the Premier League this season.

A win on the final day of the season helped Leeds to avoid being relegated from the Premier League in the previous campaign.

Leeds decided to sack the hugely popular Marcelo Bielsa in February and brought in Jesse Marsch, who did enough to keep the Whites afloat in the Premier League for one more year.

They have sold Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips this summer but have brought in six new players to strengthen the squad.

Radrizzani stressed that the target this season is to stabilise the club in the Premier League and if they are lucky they could again be in the top half of the table.

He is absolutely convinced that Leeds will not repeat last season’s mistakes and will avoid being part of the relegation scrap this year.

“This year, in my opinion, we’ve done a great job in the market and we have a very competitive team”, the Leeds chairman told The Athletic.

“The target I set is between 10th to 14th position.

“If we’re lucky, we are close to 10th or more.

“If we aren’t lucky, we are 15th.

“But I think we are in that range.

“I don’t want to have any more heart-attack risk.

“I don’t have any doubt that we’ll avoid a situation similar to last season.

“It’s impossible.”

Leeds will open the league campaign on Saturday when they will host Wolves at Elland Road.