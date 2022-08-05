Jean-Clair Todibo has revealed that he would welcome Leeds United target Arnaud Kalimuendo to Nice, along with ex-Manchester United star Edinson Cavani.

Leeds are in the market for a new striker to provide support for first choice marksman Patrick Bamford.

The Whites have zeroed in on Paris Saint-Germain star Kalimuendo and are claimed to be prepared to fork out a fee in excess of €20m for him.

Kalimuendo also has admirers in France in Ligue 1 outfits Rennes and Nice, and Todibo, who plays for the latter, revealed that he would like to see the striker at the Allianz Riviera this season.

Todibo added that Kalimuendo is well balanced as a player in terms of his power and him alongside Cavani, another player he wants to see at Nice, is a combination that would be a handful for defenders.

“Last year, Kalimuendo was one of the strikers I preferred to play against”, Todibo was quoted as saying by French magazine So Foot.

“There was a real balance in terms of power, he was in good spirits.

“Cavani-Kalimuendo, it would be difficult [for defenders to handle].”

PSG are seeking a fee between €25m and €30m for Kalimuendo, which Rennes are prepared to offer them, but Leeds still remain in the race for the player.