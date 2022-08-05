Nottingham Forest have failed with a third bid for Crystal Palace target Morgan Gibbs-White, according to Sky Sports News.

Gibbs-White spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship, making 40 appearances in all competitions for both the Blades and Wolves, registering 13 goals and ten assists.

He is hot property in the ongoing transfer window, with Everton having shown interest, while Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are actively in the chase for his signature.

Forest are looking to put in place a deal for Gibbs-White, but they have now failed with a third proposal to win the race for his signature.

The Tricky Trees’ latest bid was worth £35m in total, with £25m up front and £10m in add-ons for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.

Wolves see Gibbs-White as a key part of their future and are reluctant to part with him, rejecting the third bid for the England Under-21 international.

Nottingham Forest are intent on signing the midfielder who has made 46 appearances in the Premier League and will look to finally land their man.

Palace meanwhile see Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek as an alternative, but still want Gibbs-White as their top target.