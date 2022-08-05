Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed his desire to keep Bernardo Silva at the club but admitted that he is unsure of what will happen.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder was one of the standout performers for the Citizens last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 50 appearances.

Silva has three years left on his contract with Manchester City but has been linked with Spanish outfit Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

Guardiola explained that Silva is a key member of his Manchester City squad and insisted that he wants to keep the Portuguese international at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues boss admitted that he is unsure if Silva will stay with the team or not and stressed that Manchester City have not received any offers regarding Silva in the ongoing transfer window.

“I want Bernardo to stay. 100 per cent”, Guardiola said in a press conference.

“But at the same time if you want to leave, have an offer, clubs come to an agreement. Common sense.

“He is an important player, special, but I don’t know what will happen.

“We didn’t get any offer ,last season neither.

“Bernardo’s ready, training well for Sunday.”

Manchester City will begin their Premier League campaign against David Moyes’ West Ham United on Sunday at the London Stadium.