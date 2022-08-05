Serie A giants Roma are closing in on a deal to sign Fulham target Eric Bailly on an initial loan deal from Manchester United this summer.

Bailly has dropped down the pecking order of centre-backs at Manchester United ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag is ready to let him go.

He was heavily involved during pre-season but Manchester United are keen to see him leave before the end of the transfer window.

Roma have been in talks with Manchester United over agreeing on a deal to take Bally to the eternal city this summer, while Fulham want to keep Bailly within the Premier League.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the two clubs are closing in on an agreement for the defender’s departure.

Roma and Manchester United are working on a deal that would see the centre-back move to the Stadio Olimpico on an initial season-long loan deal.

The Serie A giants are prepared to insert an option to buy in the agreement that would see them paying €8m if they want to sign him on a permanent deal.

Manchester United would have preferred to sell him but are ready for the compromise in order to restructure the squad.

They allowed Brazil left-back Alex Telles to join Sevilla on loan with no option to buy earlier this week.

It remains to be seen if Fulham respond and push to beat Roma to Bailly’s signature.