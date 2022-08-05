Tottenham Hotspur are keen on including one of their fringe stars in a deal to snare away Nicolo Zaniolo from Serie A giants Roma.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is a firm admirer of the winger and managing director of football Fabio Paratici has held talks with Roma over a deal for him.

Even though Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho does not want to let Zaniolo go, the Italian giants are open to selling him although they want Spurs to match their asking price for him.

Roma have slapped a £50m price tag on Zaniolo’s head and are not ready to lower their demands while Tottenham are not prepared to fork out a fee in excess of £40m.

Spurs remain keen on snaring the winger away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer and are tipped to slap in an offer for him next week.

And according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, the north London giants are interested in including one of their fringe players in a deal to bring Zaniolo to the English capital.

Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are some of the players Spurs want to move on this summer and they are open to sending one of them to Rome as a part of a deal that would see Zaniolo go the other way.

But Roma want to cash in on Zaniolo and that, coupled with the Spurs stars being on high wages, is tipped to result in there being not a lot of room for negotiation.