Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men were in action in midweek in the Champions League qualifiers as they went down to a 2-0 defeat away in Belgium at Union SG.

The Dutch tactician will be keen for his men to return to winning ways today and make it back to back wins in the Premiership following a 2-1 victory at Livingston last weekend.

Rangers have beaten Kilmarnock 1-0 in the last two meetings between the sides, while they last conceded a goal against Kilmarnock in February 2020.

Jon McLaughlin is in goal for Rangers today, while James Tavernier and Ridvan Yilmaz slot in as the full-backs. Central defence sees Connor Goldson partner James Sands.

Midfield sees Van Bronckhorst deploy John Lundstram, Steven Davies and Malik Tillman, while Tom Lawrence and Scott Wright support Antonio Colak.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Yilmaz, Davis, Lundstram, Tillman, Lawrence, Wright, Colak

Substitutes: McGregor, Jack, Matondo, Kamara, Davies, Barisic, Arfield, King, Morelos