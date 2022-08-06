Angus Kinnear has admitted that the Leeds United hierarchy will attract criticism about their ability to pick players following a poor last season, but stressed the club now have the opportunity to build.

Leeds only managed to ensure their Premier League safety in their final game of last season and the club’s hierarchy were on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from their fans.

Several players the Whites recruited following their promotion to the top flight have struggled to make an impact at Elland Road including the likes of Rodrigo, Junior Firpo and Daniel James, and there were questions raised about the club’s ability to bring in the right players.

Leeds chief Kinnear has admitted he and his fellow members of the club’s board accept that critics will question their player recruitment strategies, given they had a terrible 2021/22 campaign.

But with Leeds already having made no fewer that six new signings this summer and Jesse Marsch now at the helm, Kinnear has insisted that the club have an opportunity to build and become great again, something which the board are fully committed to overseeing.

“The task of evolving a good Championship squad to a good Premier League squad is not straightforward and unquestionably takes time”, Kinnear wrote in his Leeds United programme notes.

“We accept that faltering in our trajectory means critics will question and doubt all aspects of our management including Andrea’s commitment to invest, Victor’s ability to pick a player, and [most bizarrely] whether these programme notes are still industry defining.

“But our resolve as custodians to make this club great again remains undiminished.

“Surviving the treacherous first two years now gives us every opportunity to continue to build and enjoy future seasons looking up and not down.”

Leeds have already spent upwards of £90m in the transfer market and they are still on the hunt for a new striker, another left-back and an experienced goalkeeper.