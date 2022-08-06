Real Betis star German Pezzella has insisted that Giovani Lo Celso would be a perfect fit for the Spanish side but stressed he does not know anything about what decision the Tottenham Hotspur man has taken on his future.

Lo Celso’s future at Tottenham is under the scanner as they are actively looking to offload him this summer, with the player also keen on leaving.

The midfielder’s former side Real Betis have been linked with interest in him, while Villarreal and Fiorentina are keen on snapping him up.

Real Betis defender Pezzella, who shares the Argentina national team dressing room with Lo Celso, insists that he would be a perfect fit for the Verdiblancos, given that he is an incredible player that is technically strong.

But Pezzella revealed that he is in the dark on what decision Lo Celso has taken on his immediate future although he would be a fixture in the starting eleven at Real Betis, should he join them.

Asked about Lo Celso, Pezzella told Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo: “I have heard some news, but I don’t know anything and I haven’t talked to him.

“Gio is an incredible player.

“I like him a lot because in addition to being technically strong, he always wants to win and he is one of those who never backs down.

“Hopefully, he would be perfect for the team and, besides, his career speaks for himself.

“He is a nailed-on starter for our team and he is still young.”

Lo Celso is claimed to have agreed to join Fiorentina in the ongoing window but the Italians are yet to reach an agreement with Tottenham over him.