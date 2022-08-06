Dejan Kulusevski has admitted he is loving the way Tottenham Hotspur are playing their football after they crushed Southampton 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were stung in their Premier League opener after James Ward-Prowse put the visitors ahead with just 12 minutes on the clock, but Southampton’s lead did not last for long.

Ryan Sessegnon levelled it up with 21 minutes gone, before Eric Dier then headed Spurs ahead ten minutes later.

A Southampton own goal and a Kulusevski strike in the space of three minutes after the hour mark then killed off any thoughts of a Southampton comeback.

Kulusevski is delighted with the win and admits he loves how Spurs are playing their football, admitting they could have even scored more.

“We are very pleased – it wasn’t an easy game. going behind at home isn’t nice and after we scored we could have scored a lot more”, he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“I love how this team is playing because we create a lot of chances and the fans are enjoying it and I like playing.

“I’ve missed playing. It is so nice to be back in front of the fans and the family and I really enjoyed it.”

The Sweden international is quickly switching his focus though, with an eye on the challenge from Chelsea coming next.

“We have a lot of days before the next game so we’ll be able to recover and train ahead of the next game because Chelsea are an amazing team and it will be a tough game.”

Tottenham are due to visit London rivals Chelsea next weekend, before then hosting Wolves.