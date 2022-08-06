Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to kick off their Premier League campaign against Southampton this afternoon.

Antonio Conte guided Spurs to a finish of fourth in the Premier League last season and he is keen for his men to improve again this term.

Southampton provide the competition for Tottenham this afternoon and the same fixture last season saw the Saints run out 3-2 winners.

Conte is without midfielder Oliver Skipp, who has a fractured heel, while Richarlison is suspended.

Hugo Lloris slots into goal for Tottenham this afternoon, while at the back Conte selects a three of Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Eric Dier. His wing-backs today are Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

In midfield, Tottenham go with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, while in attack Conte has Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

If Conte needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Bryan Gil and Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Lenglet, Sanchez, Doherty, Perisic, Spence, Bissouma, Gil, Lucas