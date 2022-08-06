Leicester City and Newcastle United linked Callum Hudson-Odoi travelled with Chelsea to Goodison Park this afternoon, though he is not in the Blues squad.

Chelsea are trying to snap up Wesley Fofana from Leicester and it has been suggested that the Foxes could want Hudson-Odoi to make the opposite journey.

Transfer speculation around Hudson-Odoi went into overdrive when he was not part of Chelsea’s squad named for the clash against Everton, but he did make the journey.

Callum Hudson-Odoi did travel to Goodison Park despite not being named in the squad. Leicester do hold some interest, and have looked at him historically. Chelsea’s first two Fofana offers didn’t include him, though. Marcos Alonso missing, too, as move to Barcelona close. pic.twitter.com/dbmo3z3lAp — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 6, 2022

The winger is not injured and he headed with the Chelsea squad to Goodison Park.

Hudson-Odoi has also been linked with Newcastle, in addition to Leicester, with Magpies boss Eddie Howe desperate for new options in the final third.

Newcastle have chased a number of targets this summer, but have been unwilling to pay the asking prices quoted for a host of players.

With the clock ticking down in the transfer window though, the Magpies may have to bite the bullet and it remains to be seen if they will move for Hudson-Odoi.

The winger could find his game time limited at Stamford Bridge this season if he stays put at Chelsea.