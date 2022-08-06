Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Time: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has named his matchday squad that will take on Everton at Goodison Park this evening in their opening Premier League game of the season.

The Blues are still actively looking to bring in new players but the German has managed to field a strong eleven on the opening weekend.

New signing Kalidou Koulibaly will make his debut and will sit alongside Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in a three-man defence.

Ben Chilwell has managed to keep his place in the starting eleven despite the arrival of Marc Cucurella for big money and Reece James will occupy the other wing-back position.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will be tasked with the job of keeping things solid in midfield and controlling the pace of the game.

Raheem Sterling is the other debutant today for Chelsea and he will lead the line with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz providing creativity behind him.

Cucurella, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic are some of the options Chelsea have on the bench today on Merseyside.

Chelsea Team vs Everton

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Substitutes: Kepa, Cucurella, Chalobah, Gallagher, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja