Fixture: Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his side for the first game of the Magpies’ Premier League campaign, against Nottingham Forest.

Howe steered Newcastle away from relegation danger last term and he will be keen to make sure the Magpies make a good start to the new campaign.

The hosts will be without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who has a hamstring injury, while Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis are also out.

Newcastle last met Nottingham Forest in an EFL Cup tie in 2018, running out 3-1 winners at St James’ Park.

New signing Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle this afternoon, while Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett are the full-backs. In central defence, Howe picks Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.

Midfield sees Howe select Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton. Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin support Callum Wilson.

Howe has options on the bench if needed, including Sven Botman and Chris Wood.

Newcastle United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Wood, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff