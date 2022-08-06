Antonio Conte has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur have shown common sense in the transfer market this summer through their smart signings.

None of Spurs’ new signings made a start in their 4-1 home win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

But Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet and Yves Bissouma came on in the second half and added something different to the team.

Conte has been content about the kind of business Spurs have done this summer and is expected to bring in more players before the end of the window.

He stressed that the summer has been about building a squad that can withstand the pressure of playing in four competitions and feels the club have even improved their medical department this season.

The Spurs boss stressed that by bringing in the players with certain qualities, the club have shown common sense in the market.

The Tottenham manager told Sky Sports after the win over Southampton: “Being happy or not happy was not the problem.

“It was finding a solution to playing four competitions; to do this you need a squad of 20 to 22 players and honestly last season was really poor in the medical aspect.

“We have improved that aspect.

“The club always pays attention.

“They have shown common sense.

“Not only to spend money, but to get players with certain characteristics to improve the squad.”

Spurs will hope to add more fresh faces before 1st September as Conte looks to push for more than just a top four finish this season.