Leeds United new boy Brenden Aaronson has expressed his delight at getting a win on his Whites debut and is hopeful that he gets credited for the goal he thought he scored against Wolves.

The Whites opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Wolves at Elland Road today and have managed to put three points on the board on the opening weekend.

Aaronson played a big role in getting the win on his debut and thought he had scored his debut goal until it was deemed an own goal by Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The American international is delighted to get a win on his home debut and admitted that now he understands why the atmosphere at Elland Road is considered legendary.

Aaronson was quoted as saying by the BBC: “That was exactly what we were looking for!

“I can’t stop smiling because this is such a wonderful place. The crowd push you on, that is why it is a legend here, Leeds United.

“Our plan was to go through the middle and I think we executed that well.”

The midfielder believes he had the last touch on Leeds’ second goal and is hopeful that it will be awarded to him.

However, he is happy that Leeds got the three points, which is the more important part in his view.

“I think it came off me! I can remember touching it with my leg. We shall see, I hope they give me credit though.

“This is the way we wanted to start the season. Awesome.”