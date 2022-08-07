The agents of Newcastle United and Southampton target Callum Hudson-Odoi are holding talks with Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports.

Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea in order to secure regular game time over the course of the season and the Blues have given his representatives permission to speak to interested parties.

Newcastle want options in the final third and have been linked with him, while Southampton are also keen; Leicester City have been linked.

Dortmund are looking to take Hudson-Odoi to Germany and they are now holding talks with his agents.

The Ruhr giants will be looking to convince Hudson-Odoi that moving to the Bundesliga on loan would represent a smart next step.

The winger’s agents are set to speak to all those sides looking to land their client.

Hudson-Odoi was not involved for Chelsea in their win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, but the winger is not injured and he travelled to Merseyside with the squad.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a wealth of options going forward and Hudson-Odoi could follow Timo Werner, who is expected to join RB Leipzig, out of the door.