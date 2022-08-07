Newcastle United and Leicester City target Callum Hudson-Odoi has informed Chelsea that he wishes to leave the club and his agents have been granted permission to hold talks with suitors, according to Sky Sports.

Hudson-Odoi travelled to Goodison Park with Chelsea for their Premier League win on Saturday, but he was not named in the matchday squad.

It has been suggested he could head to Leicester as part of a deal for Wesley Fofana, while Newcastle have been linked with wanting to take him to St James’ Park.

The winger also has interest from abroad in the shape of Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

He has now asked to leave Chelsea and his representatives have been given permission to hold talks with interested clubs.

Hudson-Odoi wants to make sure he is playing regular football this season, which may not be the case if he stays at Chelsea.

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Chelsea and was wanted by Bayern Munich in 2019, but the Blues refused to let him depart.

Clubs have until the end of 1st September to negotiate a deal to sign the winger from Chelsea.