Nathan Broadhead is leaning towards a move to Wigan Athletic instead of Sunderland, amid both Championship sides chasing his signature, according to The Athletic.

The Everton attacker spent last term on loan at Sunderland caught the eye with his performances at the Stadium of Light, leading to the Black Cats to want him back.

They are being rivalled for his signature by Wigan, who want to sign Broadhead from Everton to bolster their attacking options.

And the Toffees star is leading towards joining Wigan instead of returning to Sunderland.

Losing out on Broadhead would be a blow for Sunderland and it remains to be seen if he does opt for the Latics over rejoining Alex Neil’s men.

Broadhead is into the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and Everton are keen for him to pen a fresh deal before they sanction a loan exit.

He scored ten goals in League One for Sunderland last term, playing his part in the Black Cats’ winning promotion.

The 24-year-old is not in Frank Lampard’s immediate plans for the season, but Everton do not want to sell him yet.