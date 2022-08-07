Everton are closing in on a loan deal for Wolves centre-back Conor Coady and the transfer could be pushed over the line this week, according to Sky Sports.

Frank Lampard wants to make further signings in the coming weeks and Everton have been strongly linked with Wolves man Coady.

The defender is prepared to move on from Molineux this summer to make sure he is playing regularly ahead of the World Cup this coming winter.

Wolves are sympathetic to Coady’s position, especially as boss Bruno Lage is switching to a back four and his opportunities are tipped to be limited; he did not feature in his side’s loss at Leeds United on Saturday.

Everton are now making rapid progress towards landing Coady.

They could have the deal wrapped up in time for the defender to feature in their game on Saturday against Aston Villa.

Coady would be expected to join Everton on an initial loan deal, with the agreement also containing an option to buy.

Lampard has already added one centre-back this summer in the shape of James Tarkowski, who joined from Burnley.