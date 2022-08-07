Wigan Athletic have joined Sunderland in the hunt for Everton attacker Nathan Broadhead, who could depart Goodison Park on loan, according to The Northern Echo.

Broadhead impressed while on loan at Sunderland last season and Black Cats boss Alex Neil wants him back at the Stadium of Light to help his side’s campaign in the Championship.

The attacker is now also being eyed by Wigan, who want to snap up the Everton man and would be a close to home option.

Everton do not want to sell Broadhead, despite him entering the final year of his Goodison deal, and are trying to convince him to pen a new contract.

Frank Lampard is not planning to use Broadhead in the first team on Merseyside and a loan exit could suit the attacker.

Broadhead, 24, made 20 appearances in League One last season and hit the back of the net on ten occasions.

He has managed just two senior appearances during his time at Everton and has also been on loan at Burton Albion.

Broadhead penned a two-year deal with Everton in the summer of 2021, before joining Sunderland, and is now into the final year.