Newcastle United target Timo Werner is to join RB Leipzig on a permanent basis, ending his time at Chelsea, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Werner has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are prepared to let him move on this summer.

Newcastle have been looking at Werner, but only on the basis of a loan deal and the Magpies wanted Chelsea to shoulder a significant portion of the striker’s wages.

Werner though is returning to his former club in the shape of Leipzig.

It has been unclear whether Werner would join Leipzig on loan or on a permanent deal, but now it has been claimed he will leave Chelsea permanently.

The Chelsea man already has an agreement in place with Leipzig on personal terms.

Leipzig are now putting the finishing touches to the deal and will take Werner back to the Bundesliga.

The striker was prolific in German football for Leipzig, but struggled to translate his form into Premier League goals.