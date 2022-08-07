Nottingham Forest are closing in on left-back Alex Moreno, with the Tricky Trees expected to pay just over €10m to sign him from Real Betis.

Forest are pushing ahead with their efforts to further add to Steve Cooper’s squad and saw a bid for Moreno knocked back by Betis earlier this summer.

They now appear to have made a breakthrough in the chase for the defender and, according to Spanish radio station COPE’s El Partidazo de COPE, will pay just over €10m for him.

It is suggested that a lot would now have to change for Moreno not to join Nottingham Forest and to stay at Betis.

The Premier League side will be looking to quickly wrap up the arrival of Moreno as they bid to bounce back from an opening day defeat away at Newcastle United.

Moreno made 45 appearances for Betis over the course of last term, featuring in the Europa League for the club against Celtic, Ferencvaros, Bayer Leverkusen and Zenit St Petersburg.

He is poised to depart Betis having made over 100 appearances for the side.

Nottingham Forest are next due to play host to West Ham at the City Ground and all eyes will be on whether Moreno is through the door before the clash.