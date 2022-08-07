Nottingham Forest have sent a proposal to Leeds United and Arsenal target Cody Gakpo, as they enter the race for his signature with real intent.

Forest started life back in the Premier League with a 2-0 loss at Newcastle United on Saturday and boss Steve Cooper confirmed after the game that the club’s work in the transfer market goes on, despite a raft of signings so far.

They are keen to add more options in the final third and have zeroed in on a player wanted by Leeds and Arsenal, while Manchester United are also suitors.

Now Nottingham Forest have sent a proposal on personal terms to PSV Eindhoven winger Gakpo, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is unclear how lucrative the offer to the 23-year-old winger is, but if he is inclined to accept then Forest can start to try to agree a fee with PSV Eindhoven.

Gakpo has not set his heart on leaving PSV Eindhoven due to the importance of playing regularly with the World Cup on the horizon.

The Dutch side reaching the Champions League group stage would also boost the chances of him staying.

Gakpo still has another four years left to run on his current contract at PSV Eindhoven.