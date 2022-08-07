Tottenham Hotspur new boy Ivan Perisic has admitted that he feels playing as a wing-back suits him perfectly because he can contribute both in attack and defence.

After a seven-year spell at Inter, the Croatian finally left the San Siro to reunite with his former manager Antonio Conte in London.

Reflecting on his time in Italy, when he used to play under Conte, Perisic revealed that it was the 53-year-old that got him initiated to the wing-back role.

Perisic admits that it took him time to learn the role because he previously operated exclusively as a winger.

“With him [Conte], I changed my position and he likes to play with three at the back”, Perisic told Sky Sports.

“In the beginning, I needed a few games to adapt. It’s really something new after so many years as a winger, but I think later I did well.”

He feels that the system at Tottenham is similar to that employed by Inter last term and admits he has come to enjoy operating as a wing-back because it makes good use of his skills.

“Especially also last season with [Inter boss Simone] Inzaghi, because we kept playing the same tactic and now also here we’re going to try to play a similar system.

“I like to play in this position because I have more contacts with the ball than as a winger and most of the time I’m facing the goal – and I also like to help the defence.

“I think it’s the perfect position for me.”

Perisic had been linked with a move to the Premier League over several years and now has his chance to ply his trade in the English top flight.