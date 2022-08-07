Portsmouth are having to wait to wrap up the signing of winger Owen Dale because the Blackpool man is about to become a dad, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

League One heavyweights Pompey have agreed a loan deal with Blackpool to sign Dale, who is keen for first team football.

The swoop is all but done, but it cannot be wrapped up as Dale is dealing with a family matter.

Dale’s wife is due to give birth and the winger does not want to miss the big event.

The 23-year-old should still be able to complete his move to Fratton Park, which will see him turn out for Portsmouth for the rest of the season on loan.

Dale joined Blackpool on a loan deal from Crewe Alexandra, where he progressed through the youth ranks, and then joined the club permanently.

He has struggled to make a big impact with the Tangerines, who are now happy for him to head to Pompey on loan.

Dale will add to Danny Cowley’s attacking options as Portsmouth chase promotion from League One.