West Ham United are keeping close tabs on free agent Dan-Axel Zagadou, who they see as a replacement for Issa Diop, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

French defender Diop has been heavily linked with an exit from the London Stadium this summer, with Fulham keen on taking him to Craven Cottage, while Brighton have a bid in for him.

West Ham blocked an exit due to worries over an injury to Nayef Aguerd, but could still let the former Toulouse man depart.

They have zeroed in on former Borussia Dortmund defender Zagadou as a potential replacement for Diop.

And West Ham will look at signing the 23-year-old in the event that Diop leaves the club.

The jury is out though on how much longer Zagadou will remain without a club, with the defender attracting significant interest.

His representatives are in talks with a number of clubs, with Italian Serie A giants Roma and Inter both checking whether they can reach an agreement to sign him.

Zagadou came through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, but was snapped up by Dortmund in 2017.