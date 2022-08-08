The agent of Everton and Manchester United linked Sasa Kalajdzic cancelled an appearance on German television on Sunday night, at which he was expected to be asked about his client’s future.

The highly rated Stuttgart striker is expected to be in demand during the final weeks of the transfer window and the Bundesliga outfit could be tested by bids.

Frank Lampard’s Everton, who want to bring in another striker, have been linked with Kalajdzic, while Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are also claimed to be keen on the 25-year-old.

The striker’s agent, Sascha Empacher, was due on Sport1’s Rudi Bruckner – der Talk am Montag show on Sunday night, but he cancelled at short notice, according to German daily Bild.

It was expected that the agent would have been asked about the transfer speculation surrounding his client.

Whether his cancellation relates to a potential deal in the works for Kalajdzic remains to be seen, with the clock now ticking on the transfer window.

The 25-year-old hitman played for Stuttgart in their Bundesliga opener against RB Leipzig at the weekend and provided an assist as his side drew 1-1.

Kalajdzic has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Stuttgart.