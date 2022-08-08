Celtic are not looking at a swoop for out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, according to Football Scotland.

Barkley faces a season of limited game time if he stays at Stamford Bridge and he has been heavily linked with an exit.

The midfielder’s former club Everton were credited with an interest in taking Barkley back to Merseyside, but the Toffees have looked elsewhere for options in the middle of the park.

It was suggested a switch north of the border for Barkley could be on the agenda, with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic keen.

However, that talk is wide of the mark and the Scottish champions are not looking at a move for Barkley.

Celtic are not lining up a possible loan swoop for Barkley, even though they remain alive to potential new signings.

The Scottish giants are in the Champions League group stage and Postecoglou may still want further strength in depth.

Barkley, 28, joined Chelsea from Everton in 2018 and had a loan stint at Aston Villa in the 2020/21 campaign.