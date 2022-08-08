Outbound Chelsea star Timo Werner is departing Stamford Bridge for RB Leipzig for an initial fee of €19.5m, it has been claimed in Germany.

After two seasons with Chelsea, where he struggled to translate his prolific goalscoring form from the Bundesliga, the German star seems on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

RB Leipzig, the club who sold Werner to Chelsea, have reached an agreement with the Blues for his transfer back to Germany.

The figures reported in the deal were in the region of €30m, but it now appears Chelsea are getting much less than that for the striker, at least initially.

RB Leipzig are paying Chelsea €19.5m for Werner as an initial fee, much lower than the reported figure, according to Sky Deutschland.

However, there may be also be add-ons included in the deal which may lead to more cash coming the way of Chelsea due to the sale.

Chelsea signed Werner from Leipzig for €53m, activating his release clause, and they are facing a loss on their investment.

Werner is leaving Chelsea after making nearly 90 appearances for them, having scored 23 goals and assisted 21 times in those games.