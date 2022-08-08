Wolves defender Conor Coady has passed a medical with Everton ahead of a move to Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports.

Coady wants to make sure he is playing regular first team football ahead of the winter’s World Cup, which is not guaranteed at Molineux due to a change of system under Bruno Lage.

Wolves have agreed to loan Coady to Everton, who want to bolster their defensive options, as they understand his situation.

The deal will see Coady join Everton on an initial loan agreement, while the Toffees will also have an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Coady has now taken a big step towards completing the move as he has passed a medical.

The Toffees have put Coady through his medical paces and the defender has come through without an issue.

Frank Lampard will be keen to have Coady at his disposal as soon as possible given he is currently without Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina.

Landing Coady will give Lampard a seasoned Premier League campaigner.