Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has backed striker Troy Parrott, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, to start scoring goals for the Lilywhites.

Parrott failed to find the back of the net in the opening pair of fixtures for Preston as both the away game at Wigan Athletic and the home game against Hull City ended in goalless draws.

Lowe’s men had chances to break the deadlock in both games but lacked the clinical edge in the opposition box.

The Preston boss insists that he has every confidence in Tottenham loan star Parrott, along with his other strikers, taking the chances that come their way.

He noted that it was simply a matter of being cute and clever with the chances that come, to put the first one away any way they can.

“He [Parrott] could have had two goals now. He was through again for the shot and it’s a similar situation”, Lowe told Preston’s in-house media.

“I have every confidence in my strikers they can score goals they just need to be a bit cute and clever.

“Once the first one goes in they can start getting more.”

Parrott finds his pathway to the Spurs first team currently blocked and will hope to work his way into Conte’s reckoning by performing well during the loan spell.

Harry Kane followed a similar path before becoming one of the first names on the Spurs team-sheet, spending time on loan at Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

Parrott will draw inspiration from that and hope to replicate the England international’s success in a Tottenham shirt.