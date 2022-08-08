Moise Kean, on loan at Juventus from Everton, could be on the move this summer and a Premier League side have enquired about his situation.

The striker joined Juventus on loan from Everton last summer on a two-year agreement which should become an obligation to buy at the end of the loan period.

Kean though is not sure to stay at Juventus until the summer of 2023 and a recent disciplinary issue, which saw him left out of a friendly against Atletico Madrid, has not helped his cause.

The striker could be on the move this summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

It has been suggested an an unnamed Premier League club have asked about Kean, while Juventus tried to insert him into a deal to land a Paris Saint-Germain star.

The 22-year-old scored six times in 42 appearances across all competitions for Juventus last season.

He struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side in Turin and his future is now under the scanner.

Kean still has a contract with Everton, which is due to run until the summer of 2024.